(WTXL) — Former Florida State men's basketball standout Scottie Barnes has won the NBA's Rookie of the year award. Barnes becomes just the third Toronto Raptor in Franchise history to win the leagues top honor for rookie players.

Barnes is averaging 15.7 points per game and amassed 48 first place votes for the award.

Toronto was able to win game four of their opening round series on Saturday against Philadelphia to keep their season alive.