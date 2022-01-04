Former FAMU football player Nate Newton elected to the Black College Football Hall of Fame

ATLANTA (WTXL) — A former Florida A&M University football player was elected to a hall of fame.

Nathaniel "Nate" Newton was one of seven men announced as the newest members of the Black College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 on Tuesday.

Newton, an offensive lineman, was a member of the FAMU football program from 1979-82.

While with the Rattlers, Newton was named an all-Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference player at tackle in 1980.

Newton entered the National Football League (NFL) as an undrafted player, but spent time with Washington in 1983.

Newton played two seasons with the now defunct USFL Tampa Bay Bandits in 1984-85.

Netwon’s standout professional career took off in Dallas in 1986 as a member of the Cowboys.

He would become one of the anchors on the Dallas offensive line in the 1990s that won three Super Bowl championships in the 1992, 1993 and 1995 NFL seasons.

When he ended his tenure with the Cowboys, Newton was selected to six Pro Bowls and was a two-time all-Pro player.

He ended his professional football career with the Carolina Panthers after the 1999 NFL season.

Newton, 61, is a native of Orlando.

According to the Black College Football Hall of Fame, Newton will be joined in the hall of fame class of 2022 by Ben Coates (TE, Livingstone College), Donald Driver (WR, Alcorn State University), John “Big Train” Moody (RB, Morris Brown College, 1939-1941), Roscoe Nance (Contributor, Tuskegee University), William “Billy” Nicks (Coach, Morris Brown College and Prairie View A&M University) and Sammy White (WR, Grambling State University.

The Class of 2022 will be inducted during the Black College Football Hall of Fame ceremony on June 18 at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.