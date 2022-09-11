Football| NFL: New England at Miami (09-11-2022)

Share Facebook

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) and running back Raheem Mostert (31) do a dance after Waddle scored a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Associated Press

New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) can't hold on to a pass under pressure from Miami Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou (28) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Associated Press

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Associated Press

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) aims a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) Associated Press

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) defends New England Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker (1) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) Associated Press

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) aims a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) Associated Press

New England Patriots linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) Associated Press

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) grabs a pass over New England Patriots defensive back Jack Jones (13 ) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Associated Press

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) fumbles the ball on a sack by Miami Dolphins safety Brandon Jones (29) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The fumble lead to a touchdown by the Miami Dolphins. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Associated Press

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler (92) celebrates linebacker Melvin Ingram (6) after Ingram recovered a fumble and ran for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Associated Press

