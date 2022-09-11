Football | NFL: Jacksonville at Washington (09/11/2022)

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) makes a running catch to score a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Associated Press

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera watching the finals minutes of the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Associated Press

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) reacting to making a two-point conversion against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the closing minutes of the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Associated Press

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) taking off his helmet as he heads back to the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Associated Press

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) tosses the football to fans after scoring a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Associated Press

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) throwing the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Associated Press

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25) celebrates his touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Associated Press

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) running into the end zone to score a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Associated Press

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25) scoring a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Associated Press

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25) celebrating his touchdown with teammates during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Associated Press

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) celebrates with wide receiver Jahan Dotson (1) after scoring a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Associated Press

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) throwing the ball downfield during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Associated Press

Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson (1) catches a touchdown pass against Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell (32) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Associated Press

Washington Commanders defensive end Efe Obada (97) sacks Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Associated Press

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) throws the ball against Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen (41) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Associated Press

Prev 1 / Ad Next