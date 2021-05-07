Watch
Floyd Mayweather returning for June 6 exhibition fight

Marta Lavandier/AP
Boxers Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul taunt each other during a news conference Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Mayweather and Paul are scheduled to face off in an exhibition bout June 6. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Posted at 9:45 PM, May 06, 2021
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — At age 44, Floyd Mayweather is returning to the ring for an exhibition fight.

The boxing Hall of Famer will face Logan Paul in a pay-per-view event on June 6 at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida.

Mayweather wound up in a brawl Thursday at the news conference announcing the card with Paul's brother, Jake, who took Mayweather's hat to prompt the scuffle.

Mayweather had a 50-0 record with 27 knockouts during a career in which he won world titles in five weight divisions over three decades.

