Florida State's Williams places fourth for Team USA at U20 Track and Field World Championships

CALI, Colombia — Florida State track and field freshman Curtis Williams had a terrific showing at his first World U20 Championships.

Williams finished fourth Tuesday for Team USA in the long jump final round with a personal best mark of 7.86 meters.

Williams competed at the high school level at Leon High School in Tallahassee.

The Tallahassee native finished as the top American in the event and was just four centimeters away from securing a spot on the podium.

Williams, who redshirted during his first season with the Noles, posted the 12th-best mark in school history at the event and increased his personal best by 11 centimeters.