Florida State's Jammie Robinson drafted by Carolina Panthers in 5th round of NFL draft

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTXL) — Florida State University defensive back Jammie Robinson has fulfilled a desire all college football player desire; being drafted by a National Football League team.

Robinson, of Cordele, Georgia and Lee County High School was drafted by the Carolina Panthers (selection No. 10) in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL draft Saturday.

He was the first Seminole drafted during the draft, which began Thursday in Kansas City, Missouri.

Robinson began his college football career at the University of South Carolina, but concluded his collegiate football career in Tallahassee with FSU for two seasons in 2021 and 2022.

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) throws a pass in front of Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson (10) during the first half of the Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

During his time at Florida State, Robinson played in 25 games.

According to NFL.com, during the 2021 season, Robinson led FSU with 84 total tackles in 12 games, and started in 11 of those games.

Last fall, Robinson’s effort led him to be named to the Atlantic Coast Conference All-ACC first team for a second consecutive season.

During the 2022 campaign, he had a team-best 99 total tackles with an interception, five pass break ups and started in all of FSU’s 13 games.

Butch Dill/AP American defensive back Jammie Robinson of Florida State (5) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Robinson played in the 2023 Senior Bowl Feb. 4.