Florida State women's soccer player Jaelin Howel wins award

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Seminoles.com) — Jaelin Howell continues to be honored for her terrific senior season as she was named the Honda Sport Award winner for soccer as announced today by Chris Voelz, Executive Director of THE Collegiate Women Sports Awards (CWSA).

The Honda Sport Award has been presented annually by the CWSA for the past 46 years to the top women athletes in 12 NCAA- sanctioned sports and signifies “the best of the best in collegiate athletics”. The winner of the sport award becomes a finalist for the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year and the prestigious 2022 Honda Cup, which will be presented on a live telecast on CBS Sports Network on June 27th at 9 pm EST.

Howell was chosen by a vote of administrators from over 1,000 NCAA member schools. Finalists included Mikayla Colohan (BYU), Gabby Provenzano (Rutgers) and Kelsey Turnbow (Santa Clara).

"I am honored and blessed to receive the Honda Sports Award for women’s soccer," said Jaelin Howell. "Congratulations to the other nominees, as they are amazing players and have truly impacted the game and their teams this season. A huge thank you to my past and present teammates and coaches. Without them, this wouldn’t be possible. I am proud to be a Seminole and to represent FSU."

Howell is the second FSU soccer player to win the Honda Sport Award, and she becomes the fifth FSU student-athlete to earn the award for their sport, joining Jessica van der Linden (softball, 2003-04), Randy Givens (track and field, 1983-84) Darby Cottle (softball, 1981-82) and Natalia Kuika (2018-19).