TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State women’s basketball team's home game against Clemson on Thursday has been postponed.

According to the Clemson University athletics website, the FSU women's basketball team is in COVID protocol.

FSU notes the contest against Clemson was re-scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 23, at 2 p.m. Florida State travels to Clemson to play the Tigers on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 6 p.m.

Florida State is scheduled to return to the court Sunday when it host Wake Forest at 2 p.m.