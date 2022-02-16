Florida State women's basketball gets vital road win at Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Behind Morgan Jones’ 21 points and Valencia Myers’ double-double, Florida State Women’s Basketball got a big road win at Syracuse on a frigid Tuesday night, winning 73-67 at the Carrier Dome on just one day of rest between games.

It was Jones’ eighth career 20-point game, including the fifth of the season. Myers added 13 points and 10 rebounds, the sixth double-double of her career.

FSU used a key 18-11 third quarter to break away, and despite Syracuse ramping up the full-court pressure in the fourth, the Seminoles (13-11, 7-7) stay composed in the final quarter and managed to break the press several times and find easy baskets.

The Seminoles also capitalized from the free throw line, going 15-of-20 and getting aggressive to the basket in the second half to create better scoring chances. FSU shot 15-of-27 in the second half.

“They’re a team that’s so dangerous in spurts,” FSU head coach Sue Semrau said of Syracuse. “When they came back and took the lead in the first half, you could see it. Our kids took better shots in the second half, and in the first half got long run-outs from quick shots. It was a huge team win.”

FSU out-rebounded Syracuse 48-38, getting big offensive rebounds from River Baldwin and Mariana Valenzuela.

“I’m so proud of her,” Semrau said of Valenzuela and her six rebounds. “KK (Timpson) is a kid that plays in the post. We needed somebody who is used to the perimeter more. Mariana came in, played great defense, rebounded the ball and was smart. It was fun to see her step up and be a big force today.”

Jones played a big role in holding prolific Syracuse scorer Teisha Hyman to just 10 points on 5-of-19 shooting.