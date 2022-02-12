Florida State University softball team begins season with two wins

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State University softball team began its 2022 season on Friday hosting the JoAnne Graf Classic.

The sixth-ranked Seminoles defeated Mercer 12-0 in five innings in Game 1 and Kennesaw State 4-0 in Game 2 at JoAnne Graf Field.

In Game 1, Florida State (1-0) was led offensively by designated player and first base Mack Leonard, who went 3-for-3 with three RBI and a triple.

Kaley Mudge hit a home run with two RBI, while Kalei Harding went 1-for-3 with two RBI. FSU finished the game with 13 hits.

Danielle Watson pitched four innings in the circle and surrendered one hit, two walks and struck out eight Mercer batters to secure the win.

Emma Wilson pitched a perfect inning of relief and posted two strikeouts.

Diamond Williams had one hit for Mercer (0-2).

In Game 2, Florida State (2-0) took the lead in the second inning with two runs. The Seminoles added a run each in the fourth and fifth innings.

Michaela Edenfield had two hits for the Seminoles.

Kaley Mudge, Kalei Harding and Devyn Flaherty and each had a hit with an RBI in the win.

Josie Muffley had an RBI.

Florida State’s Kathryn Sandercock (1-0) pitched a complete game in the circle for the Seminoles as she went seven innings, gave up five hits, no earned runs and struck out eight batters for the victory.

Brinaya Bailey and Kiera Cooper each posted two hits for the Kennesaw State Owls (1-1).

Florida State hosts Loyola-Chicago Saturday at 12:30 p.m. and plays Kennesaw State at 3 p.m. to conclude the weekend scheduled of games.