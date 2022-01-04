Watch
Florida State's home swimming and diving meet canceled

FSU was to host Texas A&M Aggies on Thursday
(Credit: Florida State University Athletics)
Florida State
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Seminoles.com) — Florida State's home swimming and diving contest against No. 22/24 Texas A&M has been canceled out of caution, due to the recent spike of COVID-19 around the country.

“We’re disappointed Texas A&M won’t be traveling,” FSU head coach Neal Studd said. “It would have been a great match-up but traveling safely is so tough right now. Hopefully we can schedule a dual next year.”

The No. 18/RV Seminoles will travel to Baton Rouge, La., to face LSU on Jan. 15 at 11 a.m. (ET).

