Florida State softball routs Texas at Clearwater Invitational

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The sixth-ranked Florida State Seminole softball team (7-0) took down No. 9 Texas (5-2) 9-2 on day two of the St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational.

Kathryn Sandercock started and pitched 6.1 innings in the circle for the Seminoles. She struck out five batters, allowed seven hits and two earned runs.

Brianna Enter came into the game with one out in the seventh and only threw three pitches to get the final two outs of the game.

Florida State got on the board in the first inning after Kaley Mudge reached base on a one-out single. Mudge then stole second and advanced all the way home after a throwing error on the Texas catcher.

The Noles made it 2-0 after two innings. Michaela Edenfield led off the inning with a single and that was followed up by a pair of singles from Devyn Flaherty and Sydney Sherrill. With the bases loaded, Brooke Blankenship was walked to score Edenfield.

FSU piled on six runs in the third inning. Mudge led off the inning with a walk and advanced all the way to third on a pair of wild pitches. Mack Leonard then doubled to left field scoring Mudge. Edenfield then gave the Noles a 6-0 lead after blasting a home run to center field. The third inning was capped off by a Jahni Kerr double to left-center that scored Krystina Hartley and Flaherty.

Texas scored their first of two runs in the fourth inning on a solo home run by Mary Lakopo to right-center. The Garnet and Gold bounced back and scored one of their own in the bottom half of the fourth inning. Kalei Harding walked and was pinch-run for by Autumn Belviy. Belviy advanced to third on a pair of wild pitches and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Flaherty to cap off the Noles 9-2 win.