EUGENE, Ore. (WTXL) — It was a night to remember for Trey Cunningham.

Cunningham, who completed a standout outdoor track and field season with the Florida State University men’s track and field team this spring, added to his medal haul at the World Athletics Outdoor Track and Field Championships Sunday night at Hayward Field.

Representing the United States of American, Cunningham placed second in the men’s 110-meter hurdles event with a time of 13.08 seconds.

Cunningham competed for the FSU men’s track and field program from 2018 to 2022.

Fellow American and 2019 world champion in the 110 meter hurdles Grant Holloway won the event Sunday night with a time of 13.03.

Holloway, who won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics last year, is a product of the University of Florida men’s track and field program from 2017-19.

Spain’s Asier Martinez placed third with a time of 13.17.