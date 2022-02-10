Watch
Sports

Actions

Florida State player jerseys to be available for 2022 season

Football should be ready by the fall
items.[0].image.alt
FSU Athletics
FSU text logo 2014
FSU text logo 2014
Posted at 4:43 PM, Feb 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-10 16:43:06-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — As part of Florida State’s continuing efforts to educate, empower and elevate student-athletes through its Apex program, FSU has partnered with Fanatics and OneTeam to present current players with the opportunity to opt-in to a jersey customization program and be compensated for each jersey sale.

Fanatics will offer customizable Florida State Nike jerseys with the name of any players that choose to participate in the group licensing program, while OneTeam will administer the group rights of the athletes included in the program.

Football jerseys are expected to be available for the 2022 season, and Florida State will look to expand opportunities to other sports as they become available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming