Florida State hires Fuller, Ratliff to football program staff

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State has hired Corey Fuller and Keiwan Ratliff to its off-field staff, head coach Mike Norvell announced Friday.

Fuller will serve as FSU’s director of football relations, and Ratliff is the assistant director of high school relations.

“I’m incredibly excited to bring Corey and Keiwan to our staff,” Norvell said. “They were remarkable players in college who played a combined 18 years in the NFL and since then have poured their efforts into building up the next generation. Corey is a former Nole who will be a great liaison to our former players and help showcase the Seminole Standard with our current team. Keiwan has strong relationships in central Florida, which is a critical area for us, and is passionate about helping student-athletes succeed in all areas.”

Fuller, a four-year letterman for the Seminoles at defensive back, played from 1990-94 and was part of 54 wins, three ACC championships and Florida State’s first national championship in 1993. Florida State was undefeated in bowl games during his tenure, five years of the program’s 14-year unbeaten streak in bowl games, with two wins in the Orange Bowl, a win in the Sugar Bowl and victories in the Cotton Bowl and Blockbuster Bowl. He was a first-team All-ACC selection in 1994 when he recorded 41 tackles, 1.0 for loss, one interception, 10 pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Fuller played in 41 games in his collegiate career and totaled 106 tackles, 1.0 for loss, two interceptions, 23 pass breakups, six forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Ratliff joins FSU after three seasons as assistant director of player personnel at his alma mater, the University of Florida.

As a player, he appeared in 49 games with 27 starts from 2000-03 and recorded 133 tackles, including 7.0 for loss with 2.0 sacks, 12 interceptions, 17 pass breakups, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He was a Consensus All-American, SEC Defensive Player of the Year, first-team all-conference and a finalist for the Thorpe Award his senior year when he grabbed a single-season program-record nine interceptions.