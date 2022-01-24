Florida State football adds transfer player Trey Benson

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Seminoles.com) — Florida State has added running back Trey Benson, a redshirt sophomore transfer from Oregon, head coach Mike Norvell announced Monday.

“We are excited to bring Trey into our Nole Family,” Norvell said. “He has a remarkable combination of size and speed. Trey’s made a tremendous, full recovery from a knee injury that limited his availability his first two college seasons. He is an explosive, powerful, big running back who can be showcased in our offense.”

Through transfers and the Early Signing Period, FSU has announced 26 newcomers for the 2022 season.