Florida State defeats Florida A&M in women's tennis match

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The 18th-ranked Florida State University women’s tennis team improved to 4-1 on the season with a midweek win over Florida A&M Wednesday.

The Noles won both doubles matches and all five singles matches to take the 7-0 win.

Both teams fielded just two doubles pairs with each match counting as a point. Petra Hule and Kianah Motosono put FSU up 1-0 with a 6-0 win. Vic Allen and Lesedi Jacobs then added a second point with a 6-1 win of their own.

The Seminoles took the 2-0 lead from doubles and swept singles play. Jacobs was first off on two with a 6-1, 6-1 win. Allen followed on three winning her match 6-1, 6-2. The nation’s 22nd-ranked singles player Petra Hule put FSU in front 5-0 with a 6-1, 6-1 win. Anna Arkadianou (6-1, 6-0) and Motosono (6-0, 6-2) finished off the match.