Florida High, Florida State product James Coleman to give back to hometown

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — For the third year, former Florida High and Florida state football stand-out James Coleman is coming back to his hometown to give back. Coleman is set to host a backpack and food distribution event Saturday, followed by a youth football camp on Sunday.

To be able to give back to his hometown, something he always wanted to do, and to be able to enrich the lives of local youth is what it's all about.

"It's kind of what coach Bowden kind of embedded in us," said Coleman. "Servant leadership, and making sure you build on the traditions in which you had a chance to participate in. It's the city of hills and people look up to us. We have to continue to make sure that that product of people who come out of the Big Bend is consistently good."

To find out more about this weekend's events, and to register, click here.