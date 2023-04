(WTXL) — Florida A&M University athletics announced Saturday night that Xavier Smith signed to join the Los Angeles Rams football team as an undrafted free agent.

Chris Seward/AP FILE PHOTO: North Carolina's Storm Duck (3) tackles Florida A&M's Xavier Smith (19) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Smith, a wide receiver, signed with the Rams after the conclusion of the 2023 NFL draft Saturday evening.

Smith competed for the Rattlers for four seasons in 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022.

During his final season in Tallahassee with FAMU, Smith tallied 87 receptions for 1,021 yards with 11 receiving touchdowns.