Watch
Sports

Actions

Florida A&M women's basketball team defeats Alcorn State in overtime

items.[0].image.alt
(FAMU ATHLETICS)<br/>
FAMU women's basketball
Posted at 11:05 PM, Feb 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-14 23:50:19-05

LORMAN, Miss. (FAMU ATHLETICS) — The Florida A&M women's basketball team came out on top in a 60-58 overtime win over Alcorn State inside the Davey L. Whitney Complex Monday.

Anisja Harris posted a game-high 22 points while Staysha Allen notched her first career double-double on a career-high 16 rebounds with 11 points.

The visiting Rattlers (3-20, 4-9 SWAC) led most of the night. They maintained an advantage through the 8:27-mark of the third quarter, including an 18-5 lead at the end of the first, before ASU (2-18, 1-12 SWAC) staged its comeback. From there, back-and-forth scoring produced three lead changes, and the final seconds of regulation had the entire crowd on edge.

Harris split a pair at the free-throw line to afford FAMU a 3-point advantage, and Tyginae Wright erased it on a last-second triple. The Alcorn forward hit another 3-ball to kick off the overtime period, but it was met by a 7-0 Rattler run.

The Rattlers' 60 points marked the most recorded in six contests.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming