Florida A&M women's basketball team defeats Alcorn State in overtime

LORMAN, Miss. (FAMU ATHLETICS) — The Florida A&M women's basketball team came out on top in a 60-58 overtime win over Alcorn State inside the Davey L. Whitney Complex Monday.

Anisja Harris posted a game-high 22 points while Staysha Allen notched her first career double-double on a career-high 16 rebounds with 11 points.

The visiting Rattlers (3-20, 4-9 SWAC) led most of the night. They maintained an advantage through the 8:27-mark of the third quarter, including an 18-5 lead at the end of the first, before ASU (2-18, 1-12 SWAC) staged its comeback. From there, back-and-forth scoring produced three lead changes, and the final seconds of regulation had the entire crowd on edge.

Harris split a pair at the free-throw line to afford FAMU a 3-point advantage, and Tyginae Wright erased it on a last-second triple. The Alcorn forward hit another 3-ball to kick off the overtime period, but it was met by a 7-0 Rattler run.

The Rattlers' 60 points marked the most recorded in six contests.