Florida A&M: Isaiah Land signs with Dallas Cowboys

Michael Conroy/AP
Florida A&amp;M defensive lineman Isaiah Land runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Posted at 9:41 PM, Apr 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-29 21:50:22-04

(WTXL) — Isaiah Land left his mark on the Florida A&M University football program. Land will get the chance to make his mark in the National Football League.

After the end of the 2023 NFL draft Saturday evening, FAMU athletics announced that Land, who was not selected during the draft, signed with the Dallas Cowboys.

Land, a linebacker, was the 2021 Buck Buchanan Award winner. The award is for the National Defensive Player of the Year in NCAA Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

He earned significant playing time at FAMU for three seasons (2019, 2021, 2022).

Land participated in the 2023 Senior Bowl in February.

American linebacker Isaiah Land of Florida A&M (51) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Land is the latest Rattler to earn an opportunity to play for "America's Team" as Markquese Bell is a safety for the Cowboys.

