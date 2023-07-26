Florida A&M football speaks at SWAC Media Days following suspension

BIRMINGHAM, Al. (WTXL) — Bragg Memorial Stadium is quiet now, but in a week’s time the Rattlers will take the field to open up fall camp.

On Tuesday, Florida A&M head football coach Willie Simmons spoke at SWAC Media Days up in Birmingham, and he was asked about the controversy that rocked the Rattler nation over the weekend.

"I put out a statement, our AD, our president, everyone has put out a statement about where we are," said Simmons. "You know we are looking forward to this season, so you know it is something that we are putting behind us, and we are moving forward."

On Friday, Coach Simmons suspended all of the team's activities following the release of an unauthorized music video. That video was shot in the team’s locker room. In a statement issued Friday, Coach Simmons said they will learn from this mishap, and they will continue to work hard every day to make Rattler nation proud.

Athletic Director Tiffani-Dawn Sykes would follow with a statement on Sunday, that read, "I am committed to working with campus partners to gather as much information as possible, as quickly as possible. I support Coach Simmons swift disciplinary action and am committed to educating our student athletes so that missteps like this don't happen in the future."

On Monday, Sykes cleared the program to resume all football activities, effective Tuesday, and the guys are ready to put this suspension behind them.

"We've seen our fair share of adversity, and this won't be our last one," added Simmons. "We talk to our guys all the time about how we respond to the challenges that we face."

Ready for what they hope is another exciting season of Rattler football, and FAMU will open up fall camp next week.