Fired Miami Dolphins coach sues NFL, alleging racist hiring

Butch Dill/AP
FILE - Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, center, talks to down judge David Oliver (24) during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in New Orleans. Fired Miami Dolphins Coach Brian Flores sued the NFL and three of its teams Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022 saying racist hiring practices by the league have left it racially segregated and managed like a plantation. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)
Posted at 4:11 PM, Feb 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-01 17:43:33-05

NEW YORK (AP) — Fired Miami Dolphins Coach Brian Flores has sued the NFL and three of its teams, alleging racist hiring practices by the league have left it racially segregated and managed like a plantation. The lawsuit was filed in Manhattan federal court. Lawyers sought class-action status for the legal filing. Flores was fired last month by Miami after leading the Dolphins to a 24-25 record over three years. They went 9-8 in their second straight winning season, but failed to make the playoffs during his tenure. A message sent to the NFL for comment was not immediately returned.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

