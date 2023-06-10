Fellowship of Christian Athletes hosts first 'Night of Champions' awards banquet

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Fellowship of Christian Athletes has been around in Tallahassee since 1976, 47 years. For the first time ever, the organization hosted an awards banquet, where the areas best male and female athletes were recognized.

For area director Josh King, it's a chance to highlight many of the best athletes and coaches in Leon County and celebrate sports here in the Capital City.

"I think the evening went great," he said. "I mean the whole goal was to honor coaches and athletes in our community, and I think we accomplished that goal. The awards, the thank you's from the athletes and coaches, I mean it doesn't get any better than that. That's what we were aiming for. We wanted to set aside a night where we recognized the coaches and the athletes, and then always, always at the center of what we do is share the gospel."