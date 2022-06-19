Fathers, kids enjoy Charlie Ward's Father's Day Basketball Leadership Clinic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Sunday in Tallahassee was a special day all for kids and their fathers, father figures, mentors, that man in their lives. Former Florida State Seminole and current Florida High head boys basketball coach Charlie Ward, hosted a Father's Day Leadership Basketball Clinic, a chance to learn skills of the game, and strengthen relationships between the dads and their kids.

Justin Hof has been a fan of Ward since his days in Garnet and Gold, so when the chance came to spend Father's Day with his kids learning the game from the former Seminole, he jumped at the chance.

"It's been great," he said. "It's been better enjoying the day with my two boys here."

The first Father's Day Leadership Basketball Clinic tested the skills of the kids, and the dads alike.

"Just want to be able to give fathers and kids a great experience," said Ward. "Something they can potentially look forward to every year."

Sunday was bigger than basketball. Life skills were also shared to strengthen those bonds.

"My mission when it comes to coaching is we have to teach the whole child, and that's all of us included," said Ward.

"When Charlie Ward calls and asks you to do something, you say yes sir!" laughed Hugh Tomlinson, who spoke about creating and maintaining wealth. "Tell me where and when and I'll be there because if he's involved in something, it's very important and meaningful to the community."

A community stronger on this Father's Day, on and off the court.

"Just seeing the smiles on their faces and wanting to spend the time with them," said Hof.

And that's a Sunday, well spent. Ward said they would like to make the clinic a yearly affair.

