Father-Son Baseball Camp returns to Tallahassee for 15th year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — For the last decade and a half, two time World Series champion David Ross and former Florida State and major league ace Bryan Henry have given kids, and their dads, a chance to make a few memories at their annual Father-Son baseball camp in Tallahassee.

The next chance to add a few more? This weekend, when the duo returns for their 15th year. The camp is a chance for kids and their dads to learn the game from guys who played at Florida State, FAMU, and in the big leagues, and everyone excited to return for another year.

"It's very humbling for sure, and even for David (Ross)," said Henry. "For David to make it a point in his busy offseason to reach out and circle the date and not have anything going on so he can be out there is pretty cool. A lot of these guys, they may not be from here, but they have the local ties. They know the support they got when they were playing. They feel a part of the community, and feel the love and they enjoy being out there."

For more information on this weekend's Father-Son camp