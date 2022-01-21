Father-Son Baseball Camp returns for 14th year this weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Every year for the last decade-plus, former Florida State baseball players, big leaguers, and some guy named David Ross give back to the city that molded them. The 14th Annual Father-Son Camp returns to the Capital City this Saturday.

Ross, a Florida High grad and World Series Champion, and Bryan Henry, who also went to Florida High, played at Florida State and is now an assistant coach at Florida A&M are teaming up once again for the camp.

It's a special day for everyone involved, the kids and the fathers too.

"You see the smile on my face. It's so fun. I get the e-mails of people who, this is their fourth or fifth time coming," said Henry. "I even got a kid who's going to volunteer this year who he e-mailed me and said, I've been to seven of them, I'm too old but I still want to come, can I come work. I said absolutely! It's awesome to see how it's taken off in the community and it's something we want to keep going."

The camp is for kids ages 5-14, and it's held at Chiles High School from 10am-2pm. It's $100 for a father and son team, and $35 for additional son(s). You can pre-register or register the day of. They do have a Facebook page you can go to for more information, or you can e-mail Henry at bryhen22@yahoo.com.