FAMU men's basketball rallies to stun Prairie View A&M

Dimingus Stevens made game-winning shot
Posted at 11:52 PM, Feb 07, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida A&M University Rattlers had another home comeback when down double-digits as the last-second three-point shot from Dimingus Stevens put the Rattlers ahead 61-60 with 0.7 seconds left.

The Panthers missed the final full-court heave as time expired for the one-point win, which improved the Rattlers conference record to 8-3.

The Rattlers struggled in the first half, only scoring 17 points while shooting 30.4% from the field, and went into the half down 11. The Panthers came out of the half on a 12-7 run to take a 40-24 lead and their largest lead of the game (16 points).

After falling 16, the Rattlers went on their own 23-6 run to retake the lead at 47-46 and received a massive boost from Dimingus Stevens as he scored nine points during the run, including a four-point play.

The Rattlers continued their run with another 9-3 run after taking the lead to extend their lead to seven points (56-49) but allowed a Panther 11-2 run to take a 60-58 lead with eight seconds left. The Rattlers called a timeout with 4 seconds left and drew up the perfect play in which MJ Randolph drove baseline and kicked it out to wide-open Stevens, who nailed the clutch shot to win the game.

