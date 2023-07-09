FAMU DRS honors inaugural Sports Hall of Fame class

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — For FAMU DRS, Saturday saw a special day, as the school officially inducted their inaugural class within the Baby Rattlers Sports Hall of Fame.

The Cafetorium on the campus of FAMU DRS was the place to be on Saturday, as the Baby Rattlers honored a class filled with 29 individual inductees, and 11 team inductees.

We saw so many smiles, and overall, it was a day that so many had been looking forward too. A day that was needed, and overall it meant a whole lot to everyone involved.

"It's really not just for us, it's for the trailblazers," said Hall of Fame inductee Ericka Cromartie. "I am just happy to be a part of that, I'm thankful to be able to help out, in getting there, and so I am just happy for it, I know the trailblazers are smiling down, and you know happy that this is going on."

"When I got the email, you know of being inducted, or being an inductee, it meant a lot to me," said Hall of Fame inductee Ron Dugans. "Not only for myself but the sacrifices that my family made, you know for me, throughout my career, starting with high school, and words can't really describe how I feel, and how I felt when I got that letter."

A big class, and a lot of special people, who will forever be a part of the first ever class for the Baby Rattlers.

INDIVIDUAL INDUCTEES

Mr. Matthew Estaras Mr. Gerald Hinson Coach Doris Medlock Calvin G. Burgess

Coach Ahmad Aliyy Coach Harry Jacobs Coach Clarence Montgomery Coach Ericka Cromartie

Coach Raymond Baker Coach Johnnie Williams Henrinetta Martin-Williams Eboni Kirby-Calhoun

Mrs. Beulah Gregory Coach Bobby Lang Lydia Hall Ashley Ron Dugans

Cecka Rose Green Wanda Parker-Jackson Jasmine Jones Clemon Johnson

Kimberly Kirby Coach Ronald Lang Sam Madison Tommy Mitchell

Theon Rackley Michelle Roberts George Shuler James Stanley

TEAM INDUCTEES

Boys Basketball State Championship Team (1953) Boys Basketball State Championship Team (1973)

Boys Basketball State Championship Team (1954) Boys 440 Relay Track State Championship Team (1971)

Boys Basketball State Championship Team (1960) Girls Basketball State Championship Team (1978)

Boys Basketball State Championship Team (1964) Girls Basketball State Championship Team (1984)

Girls Basketball State Championship Team (2003) Girls Basketball State Championship Team (2015)