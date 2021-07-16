FAMU DRS girls basketball stand-out signs with Huntingdon College

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — To sign a letter of intent to play at the next level is a big deal. For FAMU DRS basketball player Kenniyaha Patterson, who's been through two ACL tears, Thursday night meant a little more.

Patterson signed with Huntingdon College, a Division III college in Alabama. She said from her first visit, the campus and the program caught her eye. She admitted she's been through a lot to get to this point, and says she's a little nervous about her next chapter, but excited for what's to come even if it hasn't quite sunk in just yet.

"I was thinking maybe when I sign, it will hit me. Still hasn't. It still hasn't," she laughed. "I didn't expect everyone to come out like this and I'm glad I have a great support system like that. I'm blessed to have everyone come out. Tonight is a special night for me."

Patterson said she wants to study business, with the ultimate goal of becoming a lawyer.