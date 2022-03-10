Ex-Raider Henry Ruggs' hearing in fatal crash case delayed

A court date has been reset in the criminal case accusing ex-Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs of driving drunk and causing a high-speed crash that killed a woman last November.

Ruggs' defense attorney, David Chesnoff, asked Thursday for more time to examine evidence that police say shows Ruggs was driving 156 mph with a blood-alcohol level twice Nevada's legal limit before the fiery crash that killed Tina Tintor.

Prosecutors didn't oppose the delay.

The judge set a new date May 19 to determine whether Ruggs stands trial in state court on felony driving under the influence and reckless driving charges.

The former first-round NFL draft pick remains on house arrest.

Back in November, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police confirmed Ruggs' Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray was one of the vehicles involved in the crash, along with a Toyota RAV4.

When first responders arrived at the scene, the Toyota was on fire.

The driver was pronounced dead at the crash site.

Investigators believe the front end of Ruggs' Corvette collided with the rear end of the Toyota.

Ruggs was the Raiders' first draft pick after the team moved from Oakland to Las Vegas. He was taken 12th overall in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Raiders released Ruggs the same day of the deadly crash.

He faces mandatory prison time if he's convicted.