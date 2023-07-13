Ernie Sims Charity Weekend set to return

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — For the 16th year, the hometown kid is coming back to Tallahassee. Ernie Sims was a standout football player at North Florida Christian, at Florida State, and later in the NFL, but no matter where the game has taken him he's never forgotten where home is.

"We're just looking forward to another year, year number 16 to give back and just share our heart with the community and do whatever we can to help our young people on a straight and narrow path," he said.

Sims is back again for his annual Charity Weekend, which kicks off Thursday night with a flag football game.

The annual camp is set for Friday, and the weekend concludes with a track meet and Awards Banquet on Saturday. It's a weekend for the kids of Tallahassee, a weekend Sims says he hopes to teach three things, hard work, competition, and developing great character.

"We're going to do all that through the game of football that's very close and dear to my heart," he said. "We're going to teach them all the fundamentals, but we're going to do that by teaching them how to work hard, how to compete and how to display excellence in character."

Friday's camp is from 9:00-1:00 at Tom Brown Park in Tallahassee. For more information, contact Alice Sims at alicesims3435@gmail.com or 850-322-3929.