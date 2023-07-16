Ernie Sims 16th Charity Weekend closes with annual track invite

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Ernie Sims annual Charity Weekend has become a staple in the capital city every single summer.

The festivities include a flag football game, a football camp, which had to move indoors this year, and it always concludes with a track invite.

Despite the heat, runners from all over the southeast took over Chiles on Saturday afternoon. We saw a lot of athletes have fun, and also engage in some good competition. For young and old it is always a joy to be a part of, including for Alice Sims who helps lead the charge, and she'll tell you that this weekend, and this specific meet will always mean a whole lot.

"I believe that it is the foundation to any sports actually," said Sims. "To see all of these athletes come from all around the state of Florida, we have athletes from Alabama, Texas, Georgia, but to see these young people come together, with this beautiful weather, and compete out here, it is so great, to come to our city, and celebrate this 16th anniversary, it is huge."

A huge event, and the Sims won't be slowing down anytime soon.