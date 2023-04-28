Eagles draft University of Georgia's Carter, who had role in fatal crash

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles have selected Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter with the No. 9 overall pick of the NFL draft.

The Eagles traded up one spot with the Chicago Bears to get a player who may have still been available because of his role in a fatal car crash. Carter was once projected to be the No. 1 overall pick.

There were questions about how far the standout defensive lineman would slip because of his involvement in a crash that killed a teammate, offensive lineman Devin Willock, and a Georgia recruiting staffer, Chandler LeCroy.

Carter pleaded no contest to misdemeanor reckless driving and racing.