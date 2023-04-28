Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Eagles draft University of Georgia's Carter, who had role in fatal crash

NFL Draft Football
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Jeff Roberson/AP
Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter poses after being chosen by the Philadelphia Eagles with the ninth overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
NFL Draft Football
Posted at 10:04 PM, Apr 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-27 22:04:10-04

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles have selected Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter with the No. 9 overall pick of the NFL draft.

The Eagles traded up one spot with the Chicago Bears to get a player who may have still been available because of his role in a fatal car crash. Carter was once projected to be the No. 1 overall pick.

There were questions about how far the standout defensive lineman would slip because of his involvement in a crash that killed a teammate, offensive lineman Devin Willock, and a Georgia recruiting staffer, Chandler LeCroy.

Carter pleaded no contest to misdemeanor reckless driving and racing.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming