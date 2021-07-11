Watch
Djokovic wins Wimbledon for 20th Slam title

Alberto Pezzali/AP
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates his victory over Italy's Matteo Berrettini in the men's singles final match on day thirteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Posted at 12:47 PM, Jul 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-11 12:47:18-04

Novak Djokovic has beaten Matteo Berrettini in the Wimbledon final to win a record-equaling 20th Grand Slam title.

Djokovic bounced back from a first-set wobble to win 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.

It was Djokovic’s sixth Wimbledon title and 20th at a major tournament, putting him tied for first on the all-time list with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

The top-ranked Serb broke for a 4-3 lead in the fourth set when Berrettini double-faulted and earned another break in the final game.

Djokovic had led 5-2 in the first set. Berrettini was playing in his first Grand Slam final.

