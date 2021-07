LOUDON, N.H. (AP) — Matt DiBenedetto could be out of NASCAR Cup Series options for 2022 after losing his ride with Wood Brothers Racing.

DiBenedetto had known since October he was losing his ride in the No. 21 Ford at the end of the season.

He had held out hope that Brad Keselowski’s departure gave him a chance to keep his ride. The statistics didn’t support his cause.

DiBenedetto is winless in his NASCAR career and has just 27 top-10 finishes in 233 career starts.