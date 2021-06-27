Day three of AAU Regional Meet brings heat on and off track

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Day three of the AAU Track and Field Tallahassee Regional Qualifiers rolled on Saturday afternoon. An action-packed group of events capped off a hot day of competition from the Mike Long Track on the campus of Florida State.

Several winners were crowned Saturday, stamping their place at the AAU Junior Olympics in Houston, Texas. Events like the 200-meter dash ran their semi-finals today to determine competitors for Sunday's finals.

A link to the Regional Meet information page can be found here: AAU Track and Field Tallahassee Regional Qualifier