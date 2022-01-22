Watch
Dale Earnhardt Jr. joins his father in NASCAR Hall of Fame

Matt Slocum/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2014, file photo, Dale Earnhardt Jr. celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Sprint Cup Series auto race at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa. Longtime fan favorite Dale Earnhardt Jr. is expected to be the marquee name on NASCAR's 2021 Hall of Fame class, to be announced Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
Posted at 9:40 PM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 21:40:13-05

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Dale Earnhardt Jr., one of the most popular race car drivers in history, has been inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame, joining his late father.

Drivers Red Farmer and the late Mike Stefanik also were inducted into the Hall of Fame’s 12th class.

Ralph Seagraves was named as the recipient of the Landmark Award for Outstanding Contributions to NASCAR.

The inductees were elected in 2020, but the induction ceremony was postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earnhardt received 76% of the Modern Era ballot votes, while Stefanik received 49%. Farmer received 71% of the vote on the inaugural pioneer ballot.

