Colts select Florida Gators QB Anthony Richardson at No. 4 in NFL draft

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts followed their draft plan by selecting quarterback Anthony Richardson with the fourth pick of the NFL draft.

The highly anticipated move had been expected even before the Colts finished last season with seven straight losses and a 4-12-1 mark, the bigger debate was over who to draft.

But when the Carolina Panthers took Bryce Young with the top overall pick and C.J. Stroud went No. 2 to Houston, general manager Chris Ballard stood pat at No. 4 and selected Richardson instead of former Kentucky star Will Levis.