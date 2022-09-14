Women's basketball announces ACC schedule

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State Women’s Basketball has announced its 18-game Atlantic Coast Conference schedule, which begins with a home matchup vs. Miami on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

The slate of conference matchups completes the Seminoles’ full schedule, which consists of 15 home games at the Donald L. Tucker Center, 13 true road games and three neutral-site contests.

“Year in and year out, the ACC features some of the most competitive basketball in the country. It truly is the nation’s premier conference,” FSU Head Coach Brooke Wyckoff said. “There are no games off in this league. We’re excited about the challenge ahead and cannot wait for our fans to once again witness some of the nation’s best basketball.”

In ACC play, the Seminoles host nine games. Besides Miami, FSU will also play Clemson (Jan. 5), NC State (Jan. 12), Louisville (Jan. 15), Pitt (Jan. 22), Duke (Jan. 29), Wake Forest (Feb. 2), Syracuse (Feb. 16) and Georgia Tech (Feb. 19) at the Donald L. Tucker Center.

Tip times and television designations will be released at a later time.

Season tickets are on sale for the 2022-23 season on Seminoles.com or by calling 850-644-1830. Tickets for adults begin at just $50 and start at just $25 for youth and seniors.

The Seminoles’ nine road games in ACC play include at North Carolina (Dec. 29), Georgia Tech (Jan. 1), Boston College (Jan. 8), Virginia (Jan. 19), Notre Dame (Jan. 26), Miami (Feb. 9), Virginia Tech (Feb. 12), Wake Forest (Feb. 23) and Clemson (Feb. 26).

Wyckoff ushers in a New-Look Noles era that includes four new student-athletes and 80 percent of the roster having played two years or less in an FSU jersey. The Seminoles boast loads of talent, including a dynamite back court that returns All-ACC Freshman guard O’Mariah Gordon, accomplished senior guard Sara Bejedi, proven scoring guard Taylor O’Brien, one of the nation’s top transfers in graduate guard Jazmine Massengill, McDonald’s All-American Ta’Niya Latson and Top 100 signee Brianna “Snoop” Turnage.

Sophomore forward Makayla Timpson is a returning All-ACC Freshman performer to help anchor the front court. Since joining the ACC in the 1991-92 academic year, the 2022-23 season marks the first time the Seminoles return multiple All-ACC Freshmen from the previous season.

Graduate forward Valencia Myers brings back 114 games of experience as well as 136 blocked shots, the fourth-most in program history. Redshirt senior forward Erin Howard put her inside-out versatility on display last season, while sophomore forward Mariana Valenzuela is another young piece for FSU to build off of.

Florida State hosts two free exhibitions to unofficially begin the season. FSU plays West Georgia on Sunday, Oct. 30, at 2 p.m. at the Tucker Center. The Seminoles then host Flagler on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m.

FSU tips off the regular season with its Education Game [seminoles.com] on Monday, Nov. 7, at a special start time of 11 a.m. against Bethune-Cookman.