Williamson’s Double-Double Leads TU to 12th W

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (TU ATHLETICS) — Thomas University's Tim Williamson put up 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in the Night Hawks' 71-59 Sun Conference victory over Warner University Thursday at the TU Gymnasium.

Williamson went 7-of-12 from the field and hit all six of his foul shots in Thomas' 12th win of the season. He also added five assists for the Night Hawks, who are receiving votes in the NAIA Coaches Poll.

Shakari Williams posted 12 points and seven boards while Keon Williams hit four from long distance on his way to 12 points. Jordan Booker led the squad with six assists.

Thomas held a one-point, 35-34, advantage at the break, then outscored Warner 36-25 in the second stanza to earn the 71-59 victory.

The Night Hawks are back in action Saturday, facing Webber International in Babson Park, Fla.