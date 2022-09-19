Welcome home, Coach Mike Rice

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — Florida A&M Sports Hall of Famer, Mike Rice, is returning to Florida A&M as the Men's Head Golf Coach.

"It is a delight to have Coach Rice back and part of the FAMUly again," said Interim Director of Athletics Michael Smith. "We know our Men's Golf program will continue to have success. We also thank Assistant Coach Mia Campbell for her willingness to step up and guide the program these past two months."

Coach Rice came to FAMU as a golfer and was named to three National Minority All-American Teams (1998-2000). Rice served as the team captain of the 2000's PGA Works Collegiate Championship (National Minority Championship) team, finishing that event as the Top Individual Medalist, shooting a FAMU school record ten-under par 278.

Rice returned to Florida A&M in 2013 as an assistant coach before taking over the head coaching duties in 2018. As the head coach, Rice led the Rattlers to their first and only MEAC Championship and NCAA Regionals appearance in 2021 while coaching the MEAC's Most Outstanding Performer in Ethan Mangum. Rice also coached three of the five All-MEAC Honorees in 2021 (Ethan Mangum, Mahindra Latchman, and Prince Cunningham). Rice's 2021 team continued to show their dominance as they had four of the top five golfers ranked in the 2021 Advocates Professional Golf Association (APGA), including first-place finisher Mulbe Dillard IV.

Rice coached the 2022 Rattlers to the number two ranking among all HBCUs to earn an invitation to The Presidents Cup's inaugural Charlie Sifford Centennial Cup, in which the Rattlers were on the winning team led by Interim Head Coach Mia Campbell.

Rice was inducted into the Florida A&M Sports Hall of Fame in 2021 as a member of the 2020 class.