Watts & Washington's incredible performances not enough

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — Brooke Lynn Watts and Dominique Washington poured in more than half of their team's total points, but it wasn't enough in Florida A&M's 3-2 setback to UAB Sunday (Sept. 18).

The volleyball veterans each contributed 20 points and left Al Lawson Center with double-doubles - Watts on 18 kills and 11 digs and Washington with 17 and 16, respectively.

UAB 3, FAMU 2 (20-25, 25-22, 16-25, 25-16, 15-9)

The Rattlers controlled a 2-1 lead coming out of the third set. They captured success in the first and third, and the offense seemed unstoppable. The very first point of the day came on a service ace by Irem Ucar, and by the time Dominique Turner recorded theirs, the team held a 19-12 advantage.

FAMU nearly pulled off back-to-back set wins after managing a 20-18 lead in the second. But the Blazers outscored their counterpart, 7-2, en route to the 25-22 finish. The visitors maintained the upper hand in each of the final two frames, which featured a 5-1 start to the fifth. The Rattlers closed their deficit with a 4-0 run -- the start capturing back-to-back kills from Aja Jones -- but were unable to pull in front in the 15-9 loss.

The Rattlers kick off Southwestern Athletic Conference competition Friday (Sept. 23) at Bethune-Cookman. The match is set for 6 p.m.