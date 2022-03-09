Watson pitches complete game, leads FSU softball to win against Furman

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Great pitching, strong fielding, and key hits from Michaela Edenfield and Chloe Culp led the Seminoles to a 2-0 victory over the Furman Paladins.

Danielle Watson started for the ninth time this season for the Seminoles on Tuesday evening. Watson had another dominant outing tonight, pitching six complete innings for the Seminoles, with seven strikeouts, only allowing three hits, two walks and held the Paladins to no runs.

Mack Leonard took over pitching for the Seminoles in the seventh and final inning.

Leonard, who appeared twice this season on the mound, held Furman to one hit and struck out the last batter of the game to secure the win for the Seminoles. She earned her first win of the season.

Scoring for the Seminoles did not come often, but both runs came through a team effort.

The first run for the Seminoles came in the bottom of the third inning.

The Furman pitcher walked Brooke Blankenship, who stole second before Mack Leonard got walked as well. Michaela Edenfield stepped up to bat with two outs in the inning and two on base. Edenfield hit a ball to centerfield that allowed Blankenship to score and make the game 1-0.

When the fourth inning came around, it was Chloe Culp’s turn to put the Seminoles on the board. After Jahni Kerr walked and stole second, Culp hit a deep single to right field that allowed Kerr to zip around the bases, giving the Seminoles a 2-0 lead. The score remained 2-0 through the rest of the contest, improving the Seminoles to 20-1 on the season.

The Seminoles finished the game with seven hits total, as Mack Leonard, Kalei Harding, Devin Flaherty, Jahni Kerr, and Sydney Sherrill all reached base via a hit.