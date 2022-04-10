VSU Cheer Team Places Fourth at Nationals; Red Hots Clinch Eighth-National Championship

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (VALDOSTA STATE ATHLETICS) — The Valdosta State cheerleading squad placed fourth in the Intermediate All-Girl Open Finals on Friday at the 2022 NCA & NDA College National Championship in Daytona Beach, Fla., while the VSU Red Hots clinched the program's eighth national championship with a score of 94.8286 in the Hip-Hop Division II Finals. The Red Hots also placed fifth in the Jazz Division II finals with a score of 89.6.

The Red Hots competed in the hip-hop prelims on Friday and received a score of 91.4857, good for first place. On Saturday, the Red Hots improved its score to 94.8286 and clinched the national championship title. The Red Hots previously won national titles in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2017, 2018 and 2019. Lindenwood University clinched second place with a score of 93.0857 and California State University-Dominguez Hills rounded out the top three with a score of 93.0571.

The Red Hots completed the jazz prelims on Thursday and qualified for finals in third place with a score of 89.6. Lindenwood University and Davenport University clinched the top two places in the jazz prelims with a score of 92.0286 and 90.8, respectively. In the jazz finals on Friday, the Red Hots again recorded a score of 89.6 in its routine, good for fifth overall. Lindenwood University won in the jazz finals with a score of 93.5714 while Davenport University and Merrimack College rounded out the top three, with a 91.7714 and 90.9429, respectfully.

The VSU cheer team competed in the Advanced All-Girl Division II prelims on Thursday and moved into finals in fifth place with a score of 88.3. On Friday, the team improved its performance score to 90.3426 and had an overall event score of 89.8403, good for fourth place. Davenport University clinched the national title with an overall event score of 97.1944, while Oklahoma Baptist University came in second with a score of 97.1574 and Southern New Hampshire University rounded out the top three with a 90.0231.

Click the link to the right of the story to view all the results from the 2022 NCA & NDA College National Championship.