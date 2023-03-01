VSU baseball team tallies 11 hits in win against Georgia Southwestern

AMERICUS, Ga. — The Valdosta State University baseball team registered 11 hits as the Blazers defeated host Georgia Southwestern 9-2 Tuesday.

Valdosta State (11-4), entered the game as the No. 24 ranked team in the country according to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Division II poll last week.

The Blazers led the majority of the game. Jakob Sessa hit a triple had two RBI and two runs scored, Jacob Harper posted a hit with two RBI, while JP Gates went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI in the win.

Jake Blindstrub went 3-for-4 with an RBI to lead the Hurricanes (7-4).

VSU used four pitches in the game as Jeremy Adams pitched two innings, did not give up an earned run and had four strikeouts in relief to secure the win.

Anthony Martens got the start on the mound and pitched four innings, gave up two earned runs, a walk and registered five strikeouts.

Brandon Raiden pitched an inning of relief and Zane Stephens pitched two innings in relief as both posted two strikeouts.

Up next, VSU goes to Shorter University for a three game Gulf South Conference series beginning Friday.