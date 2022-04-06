Valdosta State's Tremaine Jackson not taking a day for granted in Titletown

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Coming up short in last year's Division Two national title game, a definite a motivator for the Valdosta State football team.

Add in a new head coach, his coaching staff, and these players all have something to prove.

Tremaine Jackson took over the program in January. From the moment he’s arrived in Titletown it’s been nothing but work for him and his staff. Ahead of their spring game this Friday, Jackson told ABC 27 that everyday he’s reminded about the program he now holds the keys too. And the change he can create with Blazers football.

“And we have an opportunity to change our world through the game of football. Because of who we are and what we do. And because we win a lot. It’s exciting. I tell our staff that I’m the head coach at Valdosta State and you all came with me," said Jackson. "And so it’s really exciting for us all to be here and be here together. And use football as a life changing game.”

VSU’s spring game kicks off Friday night at 7 p.m. at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.