Valdosta State's Schirmer reflects on dedicated group that led Lady Blazers to Elite Eight

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTXL) — A historic run is over for the Valdosta State women's basketball team. The road to a national title ended Monday night for the Lady Blazers with a 58 to 55 loss to Western Washington in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Division II Tournament.

Head coach Deandra Schirmer praised their defense, but shooting was uncharacteristically off for this team in the defeat. It's a loss that ends a season that saw the Lady Blazers back in the quarterfinals for the first time in nearly four decades, and the core group that led this team there is one coach won't forget anytime soon.

"I just think of this group, how tough they are and how relentless they are, and I could not be more proud of the women are and what they represent," said an emotional Schirmer. "Whether it's playing basketball or not, as human beings, this is the cream of the crop. These are All-Americans."

Valdosta State ends the season 26 and 6.