Valdosta State's Mike Helfer hopes youth day camps cultivate relationships

VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — For the first time since 2019 Valdosta State head men’s basketball coach Mike Helfer was able to bring back day camps for upcoming youth basketball players from all over South Georgia and beyond.

This week’s camp welcomed in boys entering grades 5th through 10th hoping to learn some new skills from some of the Blazer players themselves. Helfer hopes they takes away not only something new to bring to the court next season, but also gets a chance to cultivate a new relationship with his players.

He said that bond is something that will keep his guys aware that the community looks up to them even when they’re not in season.

“Well you know I want them to come in and meet our players on a personal level. And we have a lot of our players working the camps. And I think a lot of colleges do that so they can get to know them better than just you know he’s the big kid who scores inside and dunks it," Helfer told ABC 27. "They get to know them and get to have relationships with them and I think that’s crucial. Not only for the campers but for our players as well.

This camp runs through Friday the 18th and you can visit vstateblazers.com for a full list of camps going on in the coming weeks.

